Woman Arrested For Fatally Stabbing 69-Year-Old Father

PLUM (KDKA) — A woman was arrested for fatally stabbing her father at a home in Plum early Saturday morning.
It happened just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 900-block of Capri Court.
At that time, police responded to a 911 call about a stabbing. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 69-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say 27-year-old Christina Nicassio, the victim’s daughter, was determined to be responsible for the stabbing, and she was taken into custody.
According to police, Nicassio stabbed her father during an argument.
Nicassio will be sent to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment on homicide charges.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter