Police: Woman Said ‘The Mummy Returns’ Inspired Her Stab Her Father To Death

PLUM (KDKA) — A woman was arrested for fatally stabbing her father at a home in Plum early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 9900-block of Capri Court.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 69-year-old Anthony Nicassio, of Plum. Nicassio was a physician with UPMC.

Police say 27-year-old Christina Nicassio, the victim’s daughter, was determined to be responsible for the stabbing, and she was taken into custody.

According to Allegheny County detectives, the former Pitt soccer player had recently broken up with her boyfriend, and her parents called police to say Christina was suicidal and she had a knife.

Police say her parents were trying to convince Christina to go to the hospital, but she refused and stabbed her father during an argument.

When police arrived on the scene around 3 a.m., they found Anthony Nicassio suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:30 a.m.

During an interview with detectives, Christina stated that she “got played by Hollywood.” When asked for clarification, she said “in a movie, someone who can’t love someone else, they stab their father.”

When asked what movie that was from she replied “The Mummy Returns.”

In a statement, UPMC said, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Nicassio who was a dedicated and skilled physician and who devoted his life to compassionate care of his patients.”

Kristen Cardiff, a patient of Dr. Nicassio, said she saw him Friday.

“He was in a really good mood, really happy, I’m just in total shock,” she said. “I don’t know how anyone could do this to him, especially his daughter.”

Christina Nicassio was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment on homicide charges.

