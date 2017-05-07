Child Allegedly Hit By Marked Pittsburgh Police Cruiser

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was allegedly hit by a marked police cruiser in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 600-block of Brownsville Road.
The child allegedly ran out into the street from behind a parked pick-up truck and was struck by a marked city police cruiser.
According to public safety spokesperson Sonya Toler, medics transported the child to Children’s Hospital. The child was in stable condition.
Police are investigating.
