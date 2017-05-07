MARATHON WEEKEND: Finish Line Videos | Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage
WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Child Allegedly Hit By Marked Pittsburgh Police Cruiser

May 7, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Child Hit By Car, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was allegedly hit by a marked police cruiser in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 600-block of Brownsville Road.

The child allegedly ran out into the street from behind a parked pick-up truck and was struck by a marked city police cruiser.

According to public safety spokesperson Sonya Toler, medics transported the child to Children’s Hospital. The child was in stable condition.

Police are investigating.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch