Engaged Doctors Found Brutally Killed In Boston Luxury Condo

BOSTON (AP) – Two doctors found dead this weekend inside the penthouse of a Boston luxury condominium building have been identified.
The Boston Police Department website identified them as 38-year-old Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Richard Field.
The two were found dead Friday by police at the Macallen Building in South Boston after authorities say a suspect fired at officers and was shot. Officers had gone to the building on a report of a man with a gun.
Bolanos and Field were both anesthesiologists. Bolanos also was an instructor at Harvard Medical School.
The suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers weren’t hurt. Teixeira is to be arraigned Monday. Prosecutors didn’t know Sunday if he had an attorney.
Police say they believe the couple and Teixeira knew each other.
