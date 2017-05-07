MARATHON WEEKEND: Finish Line Videos | Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage
WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Engaged Doctors Found Brutally Killed In Boston Luxury Condo

May 7, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Boston

BOSTON (AP) – Two doctors found dead this weekend inside the penthouse of a Boston luxury condominium building have been identified.
The Boston Police Department website identified them as 38-year-old Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Richard Field.

The two were found dead Friday by police at the Macallen Building in South Boston after authorities say a suspect fired at officers and was shot. Officers had gone to the building on a report of a man with a gun.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Bolanos and Field were both anesthesiologists. Bolanos also was an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

The suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers weren’t hurt. Teixeira is to be arraigned Monday. Prosecutors didn’t know Sunday if he had an attorney.

Police say they believe the couple and Teixeira knew each other.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch