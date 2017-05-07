Frost Advisories, Freeze Warnings Issued For Parts Of Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday night into Monday morning is expected to be near freezing for most of western Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties, from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday.
A Frost Advisory has been issued for Beaver, Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland and Fayette Counties, from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday.
Tonight will be near freezing for most locations. Frost/Freeze headlines in effect until 9am Mon. Grey areas not in growing season just yet. pic.twitter.com/ivI2eZXMT6
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 7, 2017
Additionally, the Mon Wharf will be closed Monday due to a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River affecting Allegheny County.
