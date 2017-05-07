MARATHON WEEKEND: Finish Line Videos | Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage
Frost Advisories, Freeze Warnings Issued For Parts Of Western Pennsylvania

May 7, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday night into Monday morning is expected to be near freezing for most of western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties, from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Beaver, Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland  and Fayette Counties, from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday.

Additionally, the Mon Wharf will be closed Monday due to a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River affecting Allegheny County.

