Gander Mountain Bought By Camping World, ‘Everything Must Go’ Sales Underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Gander Mountain has been purchased by Camping World and all 126 locations will begin selling off merchandise, “everything must go” style.

The Gander Mountain website posted a message over the weekend declaring all locations would be going out of business and that all firearms, ammunition, shooting, hunting, archery, apparel, footwear, camping, fishing and boating items will be included in the liquidation sale. The website notes that Gander Mountain gift cards will expire May 18.

In the Pittsburgh area, there are locations in Washington, Monroeville and Greensburg.

Initially, the announcement created some confusion, leading to reports that every location would be shutting down.

Days later, Gander Mountain’s new owner Marcus Lemonis said those reports are untrue, clarifying that at least 70 Gander Mountain locations will remain open.

“So Gander Mountain filed bankruptcy as you know, and about 10 days ago I bought all of the assets, all of the intellectual property, all of the trademarks, all of the leases and the Overton’s business. Except for the fact that I did not buy, intentionally, the inventory that’s in the stores,” Lemonis told IndyStar Sunday morning. “A liquidator bought the inventory that’s in the stores and they have the right to sell that inventory down and out as if it’s going away. But the confusing message is whether a store is staying open or not. And ultimately we control the leases … every single property. And my intention is to keep at least 70 open.”

Employees impacted by the closing of a Gander Mountain store will reportedly have the opportunity to interview with Camping World.