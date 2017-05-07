MARATHON WEEKEND: Finish Line Videos | Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage
Medical Helicopter Called To Motorcycle, Vehicle Crash In Leetsdale

May 7, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Leetsdale, Motorcycle Crash

LEETSDDALE (KDKA) — A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Leetsdale on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Route 65 near the Quaker Valley Shopping Center.

Police say the motorcyclist ran a red light and struck a vehicle making a turn through a green light.

The unidentified motorcyclist was flown to UPMC Presbyterian in unknown condition.

No further information was released.

