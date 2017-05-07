Medical Helicopter Called To Motorcycle, Vehicle Crash In Leetsdale

LEETSDDALE (KDKA) — A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Leetsdale on Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Route 65 near the Quaker Valley Shopping Center.
Police say the motorcyclist ran a red light and struck a vehicle making a turn through a green light.
The unidentified motorcyclist was flown to UPMC Presbyterian in unknown condition.
No further information was released.
