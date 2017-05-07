MARATHON WEEKEND: Finish Line Videos | Course Map | Road Closures | Parking Map | Festival | News | Complete Coverage
Chemtai, Hailemaryam Win Pittsburgh Marathon

May 7, 2017 12:51 PM
PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) – Jacob Chemtai of Kenya and A.D. Hailemaryam were the men’s and women’s winners of Sunday’s annual Pittsburgh marathon.

Chemtai pulled ahead of fellow Kenyan Betram Keter just before the 23-mile mark and finished the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 25 seconds. Keter finished second with a time of 2:16:33.

Hailemaryam finished the course with a final time of 2:36:19.

Cyrus Korir won the half-marathon with a time of 1:04:13, and Gladys Kipsoi was the women’s half-marathon winner with a time of 1:12:08.

No major medical emergencies were reported during the day’s events. The UPMC Pittsburgh Marathon team said at 12:30 p.m. that 126 people were treated during the race for reasons including low-body temperature, cramps, dehydration, and some nausea and vomiting.

