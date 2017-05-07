Police Investigating Alleged Officer-Involved Altercation After Video Surfaces

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is investigating after a video surfaced depicting an alleged officer-involved altercation on the South Side early Saturday morning.

A video posted to Twitter by Damian J. Trott appears to show two officers engaged in an altercation with a man on the ground.

Trott wrote on social media that the incident took place on Carson Street near Mario’s South Side Saloon.

He told KDKA that he was taken aback by what he saw.

“It did seem excessive, obviously you see on the video, the guy was laying on his stomach, he had his hands up by his head on the ground, and then you see a knee to the head and a pretty bad kick, which is what I believe caused the cut on his face,” Trott said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Spokesperson Sonya Toler could only confirm that an investigation will be conducted into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the City of Pittsburgh Office of Municipal Investigation.

