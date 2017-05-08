Slide Causing Bunola River Rd. To Buckle, Collapse

FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — PennDOT officials are evaluating a slide that is causing a road to buckle and collapse in Forward Township.
According to township police, the slide began last week along Bunola River Road, near River Hill Road.
Part of the hillside is sliding, and causing significant damage to the road.
Engineers with PennDOT are evaluating the situation to determine how to best repair the roadway.
Police are asking anyone driving in that area to use extreme caution.
