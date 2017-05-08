Slide Causing Bunola River Rd. To Buckle, Collapse

PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

May 8, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bunola River Road, Forward Township, John Shumway, Landslide, PennDOT

FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — PennDOT officials are evaluating a slide that is causing a road to buckle and collapse in Forward Township.

According to township police, the slide began last week along Bunola River Road, near River Hill Road.

bunola river road 3

(Source: Forward Township Police)

Part of the hillside is sliding, and causing significant damage to the road.

Engineers with PennDOT are evaluating the situation to determine how to best repair the roadway.

bunola river road 2

(Source: Forward Township Police)

Police are asking anyone driving in that area to use extreme caution.

Stay with KDKA for John Shumway’s full report on this developing story at 5 p.m. & 6 p.m.

