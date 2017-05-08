Suspect Sought In Connellsville Armed Robbery

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — Police in Fayette County are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted in an armed robbery.
According to Connellsville Police, the robbery happened Saturday afternoon at the Honey Bear gas station.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video, and now police have released photos.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Connellsville Police at 724-628-2501 X110.
