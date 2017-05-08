PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

Frost Advisories, Freeze Warnings Issued For Parts Of Western Pennsylvania

May 8, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory, weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Springtime cold snap continues to hover over western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Lawrence and Butler counties, from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Beaver, Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland and Fayette counties, from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday.

