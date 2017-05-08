Frost Advisories, Freeze Warnings Issued For Parts Of Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Springtime cold snap continues to hover over western Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Lawrence and Butler counties, from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A Frost Advisory has been issued for Beaver, Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Westmoreland and Fayette counties, from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday.
Frost advisory again late tonight, but milder temps are ahead, forecast details on KDKA news at 4/5/6 @CBSPittsburghpic.twitter.com/GU9BYySiSW
— Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) May 8, 2017
Watch Jeff Verszyla’s complete forecast for more information.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter