PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

Illegal Immigrant Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

May 8, 2017 7:38 PM
Filed Under: Ambridge Police, Beaver County Jail, Bob Allen, Foilan Martinez

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for nearly a decade.

The alleged victim told Ambridge Police Foilan Martinez started abusing her back in 2008 when she was only six years old.

She said Martinez told her not to tell anyone.

He was arrested and remains in the Beaver County Jail.

Martinez faces 144 counts ranging from indecent assault of a child to involuntary deviant sexual intercourse.

Additionally, he is an illegal immigrant and may be deported.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:16 PM

    Democrats love illegals

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch