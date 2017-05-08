Illegal Immigrant Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for nearly a decade.
The alleged victim told Ambridge Police Foilan Martinez started abusing her back in 2008 when she was only six years old.
She said Martinez told her not to tell anyone.
He was arrested and remains in the Beaver County Jail.
Martinez faces 144 counts ranging from indecent assault of a child to involuntary deviant sexual intercourse.
Additionally, he is an illegal immigrant and may be deported.
