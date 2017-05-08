MARATHON WEEKEND: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

Crews Contain Fire To 1 Apartment In Lincoln-Lemingon-Belmar

May 8, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Lincoln Avenue, Lincoln-Lemingon-Belmar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire crews were called out early this morning to an apartment building in the city’s Lincoln-Lemingon-Belmar section.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in a fourth-floor apartment in the complex located in the 1600-block of Lincoln Avenue.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment unit.

There are no reports of any injuries.

