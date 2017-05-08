Crews Contain Fire To 1 Apartment In Lincoln-Lemingon-Belmar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire crews were called out early this morning to an apartment building in the city’s Lincoln-Lemingon-Belmar section.
The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in a fourth-floor apartment in the complex located in the 1600-block of Lincoln Avenue.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment unit.
There are no reports of any injuries.
