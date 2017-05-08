WATCH: Marc Andre Fleury Thanks Posts, Crossbar For Help

Ryan Mayer

The world of sports brings with it a world of superstitions as athletes of the highest caliber look for even the slightest edge over their opponent. Whether that’s wearing the same clothes underneath their uniform for every game or eating the same pregame meal, the superstitions are varied and always changing. For Penguins goalie Marc Andre Fleury, that superstition involves making sure to thank some of the equipment on the ice.

During the Penguins’ 4-2 loss in Game 5 against the Capitals on Saturday, the broadcast showed the Pens goalie literally thanking the posts and the crossbar behind him after a couple of shots rang off the posts. The video is quite entertaining.

Fleury can be seen patting the posts a couple of times with either his blocker or glove depending upon the side, and also at one point even appearing to turn and say something to the post after a particularly big helper from the equipment. Unfortunately, the Penguins did go on to lose the game despite Fleury making 28 saves on 32 shots as the Capitals scored three goals in the first eight minutes of the third period. Fleury and his friendly neighborhood goalposts will get the opportunity to once again try and close out the series tonight at home with the puck set to drop at 7:30 pm Eastern Time on NBC Sports Network.