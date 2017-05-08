Gubernatorial Hopeful On Confrontation: ‘It Seems To Be Working In My Favor’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial hopefuls is in hot water.

State Sen. Scott Wagner is a businessman from York County. He is one of two Republicans who want to win the nomination for a chance to run against current Gov. Tom Wolf.

But last week, Wagner had a “run in” with a campaign tracker from a liberal SuperPAC, who claims Wagner tried to take his camera and assaulted him.

Video of the incident recorded the following conversation:

Photographer: “Can I please have my camera back, because it is my property?”

Wagner: “You are on private property.”

Photographer: “You are assaulting me, sir. Please don’t.”

Wagner: “No, I am not. Put the camera away.”

Photographer: “You just assaulted me, sir.”

Wagner: “No, I didn’t assault you.”

Wagner then took the camera from the man and removed the memory card.

Over the weekend, Wagner spoke with WNEP-TV about the altercation.

“I know I am a public figure, and you know, I am a senator. But there’s a time when things just get drawn a little bit too far,” he said.

But Wagner also said he doesn’t think the incident has hurt his appeal with voters.

“I am all over the news channels. I am all over the internet. My Facebooks ‘likes’ and followers have jumped dramatically. So I think it seems to be working in my favor,” he said.

KDKA-TV’s Ralph Ianotti tried to ask Wagner about the altercation at the Ronald Reagan Dinner last week in Westmoreland County, but he chose not to make any comments.