Sources: Officer Involved In South Side Fight Previously Faced Domestic Violence Charges

May 8, 2017 10:54 PM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Bill Peduto, Blaine Jones, Ralph Iandotti, Raymond Toomey, South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sources tell KDKA that Pittsburgh Police Officer Raymond Toomey – seen on cell phone video kicking and kneeing a man pinned to the ground on the South Side this past weekend – only recently was back on the job in Pittsburgh.

Toomey had been on paid administrative leave for several weeks after he was charged by police in Massachusetts in a domestic violence incident.

Charges in Massachusetts were dismissed, however, when the alleged victim repeatedly failed to show up in court.

Toomey wrote in a criminal complaint that Nathan Stanley, the man involved in the South Side incident, was aggressive and he feared Stanley had a firearm.

Stanley denies he was aggressive with anyone, according to his attorney Blaine Jones.

“My client is adamantly denying that he had a firearm, that he said he was going to do any harm or create chaos  for anyone. He said he was not aggressive, and he completely refutes the allegations.”

Jones said his client is shocked by how ugly the incident became.

“The best adjective is he’s shell shocked, he’s emotionally, and psychologically hurting tremendously. He’s in bad shape, he had to get some stitches, and, psychologically, he’s struggling,” he said.

Mayor Bill Peduto has called for a full investigation.

Police will check surveillance video from the area to see if they can better determine what happened.

