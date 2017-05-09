Cops: Woman Entered Wrong House, Bed After Night Of Drinking

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania say a woman who decided to walk rather than drive after a night drinking ended up at the wrong house and in the wrong bed.
Lower Burrell Police Chief Tim Weitzel tells The Tribune-Review the woman had been at a bar Friday night and decided to walk to a relative’s house.
However, she ended up at a stranger’s house, where she failed to enter through a window, but left her purse behind. She then tried and succeeded to climb through the window of a nearby home.
Weitzel says the home’s owner noticed the window open, became alarmed and called police.
Officers found the woman sleeping in a bed.
She’s charged with burglary for breaking into a house when someone was home and trespassing charges.
