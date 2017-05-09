Get Marty: Church Facing $40,000 Tax Bill Seeks Help

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A local church desperate to stay open reached out to Get Marty for help.

The New Creation Family Worship Center in Greensburg is facing a $40,000 tax bill.

The church is tax exempt. However, church leaders say a paperwork mix-up a few years ago resulted in the church temporarily losing tax-exempt status. Now, the church needs help.

“We could be shut down. We could clearly go away. I don’t believe God brought us here to dismiss us,” says Bishop Derrick Johnson.

The pastor says the church has been in Greensburg for nine years and desperately wants to stay.

“If we leave, the community loses our food bank, our scholarship program,” says Johnson.

The City of Greensburg, Westmoreland County and the Greensburg Salem School District are seeking back taxes that amount to nearly $40,000.

“We need a break. We just can’t get out from under this,” says Johnson.

So, we reached out to the taxing districts. There is a strong belief the districts will support some sort of lump sum payment and a monthly payment on the tax debt.

“We love that idea. We can do that,” says Johnson.

There is a GoFundMe page where folks can go and contribute to the church.

