Former Gymnastics Coach Sentenced For Assaulting Minors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former gymnastics coach is facing a lengthy sentence for charges including corruption of minors, sexual assault and indecent assault.

A judge ordered 46-year-old Keith Callen, of Sarver, to serve 13 to 26 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, one victim was Callen’s student from the time she was 12 until the time she was 17. She told police that Callen gave her a diamond heart necklace when she was 13 or 14 years old. Her mother found the necklace and returned it to Callen.

The same victim said Callen molested her while helping her stretch during gymnastics lessons.

In another criminal complaint, a different victim said her step-father introduced her to Callen when she was 5 or 6 years old. She told police Callen told her to take off her clothes and took pictures of her while she was naked on at least two different occasions. On one of those occasions, her step-father was present while the pictures were taken, and the men also took pictures of another girl.

She also said Callen molested her when her step-father left her alone with him.

Callen was first charged in May 2016 and additional charges were filed in July. He was convicted in March.

