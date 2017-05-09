Police Asking For Help To Locate Missing Penn Hills Teen

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Police in Penn Hills are seeking assistance to find a missing juvenile.
According to police, family members reported Andre Faucette Jr., 15, as missing on April 30.
He is described as being about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing 153 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Faucette was last seen wearing a black and red Nike hooded sweatshirt along with black and white Nike shoes.
Anyone seeing Faucette is asked to call 911.
