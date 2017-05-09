PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

Police Asking For Help To Locate Missing Penn Hills Teen

May 9, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Andre Faucette Jr., Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Police in Penn Hills are seeking assistance to find a missing juvenile.

According to police, family members reported Andre Faucette Jr., 15, as missing on April 30.

He is described as being about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing 153 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Faucette was last seen wearing a black and red Nike hooded sweatshirt along with black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone seeing Faucette is asked to call 911.

