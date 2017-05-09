PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

May 9, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Homewood, Mya Barry-Payne

***Update*** Police say Mya has been found safe and sound.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for public’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Mya Barry-Payne did not return home from school in Homewood on Monday.

She was last seen wearing tan pans and green Vans sneakers. She is believed to have run away.

Police described her as being about 5-feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at (412)-323-7142.

