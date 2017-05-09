Rostraver Police Searching For iPhone Thieves

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — Rostraver Police say a pair of guys worked like a well-oiled machine as they stole merchandise from a Walmart.

One would distract the clerk while the other got away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

A Belle Vernon Walmart is where Rostraver Police say two men are accused of stealing Apples, and not the kind you eat.

“They walk around the store a little bit,” Rostraver police chief Greg Resetar said. “They go to the electronics department, and the taller one distracts the clerk that’s in the area.”

Police tell KDKA the suspects rolled into the store around 3 a.m. The taller suspect threw a fake for the other guy.

“The shorter guy begins to pry open the case and take three iPhones and one iPod,” Resetar said.

But police say the individuals responsible for stealing the iPhones may have gone about stealing something else from the store first.

“We have one of the males that was in the hardware department,” Resetar said. “We have no video of that area, but employees seem to believe that maybe something was taken in that department. By the looks of how they removed the iPhones and iPod, it may have been a pair of pliers.”

“They exit the store, go past all points of sale and put the merchandise in their pockets,” Resetar continued. “Then they leave in a van that appears to be a gold or silver van.

The fruits of their labor isn’t small potatoes. What they stole has an approximate total value of $1,500.

The two are suspected in similar thefts, including one at a Hempfield Township Walmart.

If you recognize these two men, the Rostraver Police Department wants to hear from you.

