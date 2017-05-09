Route 65 Northbound Closed After Truck Damages Waterline

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A tree service truck with an extended boom hit the Ambridge-Aliquippa Bridge while going under on the fast lane of Northbound 65 on Tuesday afternoon.

There is construction currently ongoing in the right lane.

The bridge appears fine, but the impact was on the superstructure protecting the main waterline that comes across the river attached to the bridge and serves about 28,000 customers in Ambridge, Harmony, Economy, Baden, Edgeworth and New Sewickley.

The steel superstructure was bent and the entire structure and pipe moved a couple of inches. There has been no breach to the waterline, and Ambridge Water is currently pumping to fill the water tanks on the Ambridge side of the river in case they have to shut it down for repairs. Engineers will make that determination in the morning.

Meanwhile, Route 65 northbound is closed until at least sometime Wednesday as a precaution. All traffic is being detoured through Ambridge.

Southbound 65 traffic is not impacted and remains open.

