Taylor Hits Grand Slam In First, Dodgers Pound Pirates 12-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.
Yasiel Puig added a solo homer in the first as the Dodgers jumped all over Trevor Williams (1-2), who was filling in for Jameson Taillon as he had surgery Monday for suspected testicular cancer.
In his fourth start, Wood (3-0) threw five scoreless innings, holding the Pirates to two hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 11. Ross Stripling allowed a run but also struck out five over three innings, and Adam Liberatore added a strikeout during a perfect ninth.
Taylor and Joc Pederson each had two hits, and Pederson, Yasmani Grandal and Enrique Hernandez each drove in a pair.