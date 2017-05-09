Tyler Kennedy On Crosby Game 6 Hit: ‘I Can’t Believe He Got Up!’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Former Penguin Tyler Kennedy knows a thing or two about playing a Game 7 in D.C. against the Capitals and joined The Starkey and Mueller Show to share those experiences and if he thinks this Pens team can come out victorious.

“I think Washington, they kind of found their groove in that last game,” Kennedy said. “At the beginning of the series, they looked like they just didn’t believe in themselves that they could win…and now, it looks like when they carry the puck, they look so much more confident.”

All that being said, Kennedy said the Pens still have a few trump cards.

“Obviously a game 7 anything can happen and whenever you have Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on your team with Flower [Marc-Andre Fleury] in the net, anything can happen in game 7. I’m pretty confident that when those guys bring their games, I still think the Penguins can win down in Washington.”

Looking back on the game 6 blowout loss, Kennedy talks about the huge hit Crosby took into the boards and how he reacted when he saw it.

“Honestly, I can’t believe he got up!” Kennedy had a similar hit during his career and told us what happened to him. “The same thing happened to me but mine was in practice…I didn’t know I had a concussion until two days later, so when I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, he’s done for sure.”

Kennedy went on to talk about the way the team handled Crosby after the hit and how he thinks team doctor’s should handle a player in Sid’s situation.

