Report: Woman Drinks Bottles Of Vanilla Extract, Charged With DUI & Littering

ADAMS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Butler County woman will stand trial on DUI charges after consuming bottles of pure vanilla extract.

According to a Butler Eagle report, Mary Ranker, 61, of Cranberry Township, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing, where she was held for trial.

The charges came after a long investigation, which was prompted by Adams Township officials. They were perplexed by bags of empty vanilla extract bottles showing up in the same location for years.

Road crews would reportedly clean up the bags and more would show up within a short timeframe.

Eventually, crews set up a trail camera to catch the suspect in the act and developed Ranker as a suspect.

On April 4, police pulled Ranker over in connection with the littering and found her to be under the influence. She told police she had consumed two bottles of vanilla extract.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up several bottles of extract and her blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.128.

According to the FDA, “In vanilla extract the content of ethyl alcohol is not less than 35 percent by volume…”

Ranker will also face a summary trial on May 17 in relation to littering charges.

