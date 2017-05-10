PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

Amber Alert Canceled For Child From Akron, Ohio

May 10, 2017 6:11 AM
AKRON, Ohio (KDKA) – An Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning for a 1-year-old child from Akron, Ohio has been canceled.

The posting by the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children says Darius Heard Jr. was taken from his residence by his non-custodial father, Darius Heard Sr.

(Photo Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

They are believed to be traveling in a later model, silver Chevrolet Sonic with a Texas license plate. The vehicle also has an Enterprise rental sticker on the front windshiled of the driver’s side.

Darius Heard Jr. was last seen wearing a red, white and blue Nautica polo shirt and a diaper. He’s described as black, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 2 feet tall and weighs 34 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darius Heard Jr. should call 911 or contact Akron Police at (877)-262-3764.

