Barnes Doubles In Stripling In 10th, Dodgers Beat Pirates

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Barnes lined the first pitch he saw from Daniel Hudson (0-2) into the gap in right-center field. Pitcher Ross Stripling scored from first after pinch running for Yasmani Grandal, who led off the 10th with a single.
Los Angeles starter Julio Urias lost a no-hit bid when Andrew McCutchen doubled leading off the seventh inning. Urias pitched a career-high 6 1/3 innings, allowing a run, one hit and two walks with five strikeouts.
The Dodgers won their fourth straight despite stranding 12 baserunners. Los Angeles tied it in the ninth on Cody Bellinger’s RBI single and might have won the game then if not for a stellar double-play turn by Jordy Mercer on Joc Pederson’s grounder. Pitcher Tony Watson fielded and bounced his throw to second, but Mercer scooped it with a foot on the bag and completed the double play.
Kenley Jansen (2-0) earned the win with a scoreless 10th inning.