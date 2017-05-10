WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Child Reportedly Falls From Window In Whitehall Home

May 10, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: Fall From Window, Whitehall

WHITEHALL (KDKA) — A child reportedly fell out of a third-story window in Whitehall on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. at a home in the 1700-block of Skyline Drive.

According to neighbors, the child was 2 or 3 years old.

Neighbors say the child’s grandmother was at the home watching that child and a few other children when the incident happened.

One neighbor said she looked outside when she heard screaming, and she saw the child crying on the ground outside the window.

The child was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The child’s condition is unknown, and further details about the incident have not yet been released.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    May 10, 2017 at 5:34 PM

    Garbage will always be garbage

    Reply | Report comment |

