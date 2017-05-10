Children Sent To Hospital, Driver In Custody After Carrick Crash

CARRICK (KDKA) — Three children and an adult were sent to the hospital, and one driver was taken into custody after a crash in Carrick on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just off of Brownsville Road around 4 p.m.

According to Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer, several plain-clothes officers were in an unmarked police car when they tried to pull over a silver car. The car then took off, blew through a stop sign and struck another car.

Three children were in the silver car — ages 6, 7 and 8. One child was in the front seat, and the two others were in the backseat. All the children were taken to a local hospital, and they are not expected to be in serious condition.

The driver of the silver car has been taken into custody. Police told KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti that drugs, possibly heroin, were found in the car.

One person in the car that was hit was also taken to the hospital. He or she is not expected to be seriously hurt.

It is unclear at this time why the officers tried to pull over the silver car in the first place.

