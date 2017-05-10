Could New Headphones Give You A Better Workout?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Researchers in San Francisco believe they’ve created headphones that will give you a better workout.
The Halo Sport headphones have a set of nibs that send a faint electrical charge into the area of the brain that controls muscle reaction.
The electrical charge is supposed to strengthen the connection between your brain and muscles, which researchers say increases your performance when you move.
“So that it improves better, improves faster and you get more benefit from hard, smart quality training,” Halo Neuroscience Co-Founder Brett Weingeier said.
“If you’re trying to hit a baseball flying at you at 90 or 100 mph, every millisecond can matter. It can be the difference between a foul ball and a homerun,” Dr. Ted Zanto said.
The new device is becoming so popular, that members of the San Francisco Giants baseball team are now using them during practice.
The headphones cost $749.
