Man Found Not Guilty On All Charges In Etna Double Murder Case

May 10, 2017 12:25 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of killing two people in Etna has been found not guilty on all charges.

The jury reached their decision around noon on Wednesday.

In the opening statements of the trial, both sides told the jury Josh Huber shot and killed Melissa Zuk and Derek Schindler.  The question was whether the killings were premeditated murders or shootings in self-defense.

The shootings happened on April 15, 2016, in an apartment building on Vilsack Road in Etna.

Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Williams told the jury Zuk was killed by a gunshot wound to her chest and Schindler by a gunshot wound to his trunk.  He also testified that toxicology results showed they had a combination of drugs in their systems.

On Tuesday, the jury was ordered to continue deliberations after telling the judge they were split in their decision.

