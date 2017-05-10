Report: Ohio Man Sent To Hospital After Shooting Himself In Penis

TOLEDO, Ohio (KDKA) — A man in Ohio was transported to the hospital after he shot himself in the penis Sunday night.
Toledo Police told CBS affiliate WTOL that Murad Hamedallah was getting out of his car and started screaming that he had been shot. A witness saw Hamedallah walk towards a garbage can before he collapsed to the ground.
WTOL reports when crews arrived at the scene, they found Hamedallah had a single gunshot wound that went through his penis and right thigh.
Police found a bullet hole in the driver seat of his car, and his gun was found behind the garbage can.
According to WTOL, Hamedallah is expected to be OK.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter