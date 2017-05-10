Penguins Fan’s Knitting Draws National Attention

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Everyone is talking about the woman who knits at Penguins games.

Even in the most stressful moments of the game, she’s there, behind the bench, knitting away.

Michelle Miller lives in Maryland, but loves the Penguins, and she has become famous for her game time activities.

“It started happening back in 2007 or 2008, came to a head around 2009,” Miller said. “I just go to the games and I knit.”

She says she used to get agitated and knitting helped her calm down, so she embraced it.

“I get angry. I want to yell,” she said. “When I knit, I don’t yell.”

She says while her fingers work on socks, a shawl or a baby blanket, she can focus on the game.

“I find myself a better fan when I knit,” she said.

While most find her endearing, she takes a lot of flack, too. Some people have even urged her to give up her seats to someone who wants to be at the game.

“I’m not watching my knitting when I’m watching the game,” she explained.

Her message to the haters?

“There are tons of other people in there playing with their cell phones during the game, and I don’t say anything about that.”

She admits she doesn’t think her stardom makes her a superfan. She’s just an ordinary woman with a passion for the Penguins and knitting.

“I’m not the first one,” she said. “I’m not the only one. I’m just the one people see.”

As for predictions…

“I’m not an analyst, I’m a fan,” she said. “I can say that I hope the Pens win and I think we’ve got a great chance.”

She’ll be at Game 7 on Wednesday night, tied in knots, hoping for a win.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter