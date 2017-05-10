Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Witness Charged With Threatening Judge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man described as a “key witness” in a deadly mass shooting in Wilkinsburg is charged with threatening a judge.

According to a police criminal complaint, Frederick Collins launched into an expletive-filled outburst during a court hearing on April 26. He was there to be sentenced in a separate case that dates back to 2015.

Police say Common Pleas Judge Donna Jo McDaniel was just beginning to speak when Collins started his tirade.

Collins allegedly told Judge McDaniel, “If you sentence me, I’m going to blow your (expletive) face off.”

The criminal complaint quotes Collins as making several, more obscene statements toward the judge. He also made reference to the judge’s grandchildren. Police say the judge asked that Collins be removed from the courtroom.

Collins was charged Monday with making terroristic threats and retaliation against a prosecutor or judicial official.

It’s unclear how the new charges will affect his role as a witness in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting case.

Five people and an unborn child lost their lives during the ambush shooting attack on a backyard barbeque last March.

Cheron Shelton and Robert Thomas are facing murder charges.

