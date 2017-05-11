Baldwin Police Searching For Missing Man Believed To Be Under ‘Emotional Distress’

BALDWIN (KDKA) — The Baldwin Borough Police Department is searching for a man believed to be “under significant emotional distress.”
Chandra Bahadur Prasai, 39, was last seen April 28 in Baldwin Borough.
His family reported him missing when he didn’t arrive at work.
On May 6, the Forward Township Police Department recovered Mr. Prasai’s vehicle along Bunola River Road.
An extensive search was conducted but the man was not found.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
