Bullet Found Lodged In Elementary School Ceiling

May 11, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Alverton, Southmoreland Primary Center

ALVERTON (KDKA) — State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief at an elementary school in Alverton.

On May 10, a small hole was discovered in a window at Southmoreland Primary Center. First, it appeared that a projectile from a lawn mower had hit the window.

That same evening, a custodian noticed damage to a light fixture.

Investigators determined that the damage to the window and the damage to the light fixture were the result of a small caliber bullet that was subsequently found lodged in the ceiling insulation.

According to a note to parents from school officials the damage did not occur while children were in the classroom, and did not occur during school hours.

Security has been increased at all buildings during school hours and additional outdoor surveillance may be employed.

