Crime Stoppers: Police Seek Help In February Murder Investigation

May 11, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Brighton Heights, Crime Stoppers, Raghib Dolphin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help with a murder investigation.

Raghib Dolphin, 24, was shot and killed back in February in Brighton Heights.

His family says Dolphin was out with friends celebrating a new job he was supposed to start the next day.

Police say he was shot while walking near Zangaro’s bar.

“Multiple gunshots were heard, the victim actually returned back to his car. He was shot several times and transported to the hospital by his friends where he was later pronounced deceased,”

“You know what you did, for whatever, you need to turn yourself in. Do the right thing,” Cynthia Simpson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (412)-255-8477.

Information leading to a conviction could be worth $1,000.

