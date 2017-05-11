PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | News | Complete Coverage

Dodgers Finish Sweep Of Pirates, 5-2

May 11, 2017 1:14 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kenta Maeda pitched into the ninth inning, Cody Bellinger homered and made a tumbling catch in left field and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Maeda (3-2) got within two outs of his first career complete game before Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run homer. Maeda was pulled after that, completing 8 1/3 innings while allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out five and left to a rousing ovation.

Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Chad Kuhl (1-3), then got dirty to catch to rob Gregory Polanco of a hit in the fourth inning. The rookie started in place of injured Andrew Toles, and fans in the left field pavilion chanted “Cody! Cody!” after the tumbling grab.

Bellinger has six homers and a .315 average through his first 14 career games.

  1. David Colton says:
    May 11, 2017 at 1:21 AM

    Another lackluster year well on its way. Blame management. Look at the job Walker is doing with the Mets. No sense going on, you heard this tune before. Trade them..don’t pay them! That’s management’s position. Doesn’t help that TWO of the best players..aren’t playing. One on suspension, one stuck in Korea. And other than two of the pitchers..the rest need to be at a triple A park.
    I live 70 miles North. Won’t be making the trip to the ballyard this year. TV & radio will work just fine for me. To bad we can’t trade management.

