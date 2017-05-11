Sabres Name Botterill As New General Manager

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A member of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ front office is heading to Buffalo to become the next general manager of the Sabres.

According to the Sabres’ website, they have named Jason Botterill as their new general manager.

Botterill has spent the past 10 years in the Penguins’ front office, where he most recently served as the associate general manager.

Botterill helped construct the Penguins’ Stanley Cup champion rosters in 2009 and 2016.

“We are very happy to welcome Jason Botterill to the Buffalo Sabres family,” Owner Terry Pegula said. “Jason’s hockey knowledge, experience drafting and developing players, and his approach to management stood out to us during our interview process. Jason has built a solid reputation as a leader that connects strongly with players and staff around him. We are confident he will have a positive impact within our organization and will help us get to our ultimate goal.”

The Penguins wished Botterill well as he heads into the next chapter of his career.

Congrats to Jason Botterill on his new venture as the Sabres GM. He was a integral part of the Pens over the past 10 yrs. We wish him well. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 11, 2017

Buffalo has been looking for a new general manager since April 20, when they fired Tim Murray. Head coach Dan Bylsma was also let go on the same day.

The Sabres finished last in the Atlantic Division and 15th in the Eastern Conference this year.

