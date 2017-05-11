Latest Sandusky Appeals Hearing Focuses On Victim Memories

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – Jerry Sandusky is arguing his former defense lawyers didn’t properly represent him and wants a do-over of the 2012 trial that produced a 45-count conviction for child sexual abuse.

A judge in central Pennsylvania on Thursday heard more testimony in the former Penn State assistant football coach’s multi-hearing appeal.

The latest witnesses include one of the victims who testified against Sandusky. He says his memories of the abuse changed in part because of therapy and counseling.

A witness for Sandusky was a psychology professor who specializes in human memory.

A lawyer who represented Sandusky in earlier appeals also took the stand.

The 73-year-old Sandusky is appealing while he serves 30 to 60 years in prison.

The judge says he hopes to rule by summer’s end.

