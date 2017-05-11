Police Search For Man Accused Of Shooting At Crowd In Lincoln-Lemington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A warrant was issued Thursday for a man police say fired multiple shots into a crowd of people attending a cookout in Lincoln-Lemington, including several children.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 7200 block of Everton Street at the Homewood North Apartments.

Witnesses say Terrell Lineburg, 28, fired shots from behind a dumpster.

“It’s still under investigation as to who the intended target might have been or what the motive was,” Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando said. “He did it in front of children and adults that range in age from newborn to 73 years old.”

No one was hit, but one stray bullet went through the window of a woman’s home.

“Based on witnesses he was first firing from a handgun then put that down and fired from a shotgun, so he used both in the shootings,” Lando said.

Lineburg took off in the Mazda he was driving, drove into a wooded area, jumped out of the car and took off on foot.

Police found both weapons inside the car.

Anyone who may have seen Lineburg is asked to call 911.