Parents Warned About Dangerous ‘Blue Whale Game’

May 11, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Blue Whale Challenge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials have a strong warning for parents about a new app which may have deadly consequences.

Students who take the “Blue Whale Challenge” are encouraged to harm themselves for 50 days and then commit suicide.

Participants often use social media to invite others to try the game.

Officials think the challenge originated in Russia, but it is quickly spreading.

The app has already been removed from Apple’s iOS store and the Google Play store.

Some school districts in the United States have issued warnings to parents.

Comments

One Comment

  1. John English says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:35 AM

    #fakenews. Snopes has already posted this as bogus. Good job KDKA 😦

