Parents Warned About Dangerous ‘Blue Whale Game’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials have a strong warning for parents about a new app which may have deadly consequences.
Students who take the “Blue Whale Challenge” are encouraged to harm themselves for 50 days and then commit suicide.
Participants often use social media to invite others to try the game.
Officials think the challenge originated in Russia, but it is quickly spreading.
The app has already been removed from Apple’s iOS store and the Google Play store.
Some school districts in the United States have issued warnings to parents.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
One Comment
#fakenews. Snopes has already posted this as bogus. Good job KDKA 😦