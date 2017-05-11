Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman In McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a woman in McKeesport.
On May 3, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Soles Street for a panic alarm.
Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds she sustained during a domestic dispute.
The suspect was identified as Datwon Daviston and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He is charged with criminal attempted homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats.