‘He Didn’t Deserve To Die Like That’: Surveillance Video Shows Suspect In Rostraver Cold Case

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have released new surveillance video in a deadly shooting two years ago in Westmoreland County in hopes of cracking the cold case.

The video and images show the suspected shooter and the car he drove away in.

It’s been two years since Drew Molinari was brutally gunned down as he started his work day at an auto parts store in Rostraver Township. Since then, police have been trying to find his killer and his family has been trying to cope with the loss.

One thing Dawn Brady could always count on was her son contacting her on special days.

“He always called or texted on holidays, and I don’t have that anymore,” Brady said.

Two days before Mother’s Day, and two years ago today, the 34-year-old Molinari was gunned down inside Minniti Motorsport in Belle Vernon. The killer was never found.

“At this point, as far as the tips are concerned, it’s considered cold,” said Rostraver Police Chief Greg Resetar.

In an effort to bring renewed attention to the killing, Rostraver Police and Westmoreland County detectives released video of the suspected gunman walking into the shop. A few minutes later, he’s seen running out.

Investigators also released an image of the suspected vehicle – 2003 Chevy Impala, silver or gray in color and no hubcaps.

The shooting, which police say was a targeted killing, happened on a beautiful spring day.

“We’re haunted by it. I can’t put myself in the family’s position, [but] I would be beating down doors also if it involved my family member,” said Chief Resetar.

“It’s not fair. He wasn’t a perfect boy, he wasn’t a perfect man, but he was a good-hearted person,” Brady said. “He’d give you the shirt off his back, he helped people all the time, and he didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve to die like that.”

Police say there is other video tape available that they continue to analyze for clues.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Rostraver Township Police.