100 People To Receive Primanti Bros. Sandwiches For 1 Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What would you do to get free Primanti Brothers sandwiches for a year?
Well, the first 100 customers to visit the iconic restaurant’s newest location will get just that.
According to Primanti Brothers, their newest location will open in The Waterfront on May 17.
“We’re pumped to be back in The Burgh,” said David Head, Primanti Bros. CEO. “We’ve been on the road for a few years – but we’re most excited about growing again here in Pittsburgh – and for those fans willing to join us for our opening tailgate – we’ve got a great day planned.”
The tailgate party will begin at 5 a.m. and the doors will open to the first 100 customers around noon.
There will be samples, games and even a DJ at the tailgate party.
