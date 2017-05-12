‘I’m Ben Franklin, I Have My Kite And Key’: Man Asks Police To Tase Him During Arrest

PENN BOROUGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after a bizarre arrest in Penn Borough.

George Charles Bernhardy Sr. is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and domestic disturbance.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 2 p.m. May 11 on Scott Street.

Officers were called to a residence for a reported domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, they found Brenda Bernhardy hiding under a tree. She told them that George was breaking everything inside the house, punched her very hard and threw her on the floor. She advised officers that George was very intoxicated.

Officers found the man inside, his face bloodied.

He was escorted down to the police cruiser but resisted getting inside saying “I don’t want to go.” Officers forced him into the vehicle, where he slammed his head repeatedly into the vehicle partition and the metal bars on the windows.

At the police station, he refused to be seated and was told if he did not cooperate he would be tased.

Officers attempted to push him into his seat, and he stated: “tase me, tase me, I’m Ben Franklin, I have my kite and key.”

Police used the stun gun on Mr. Bernhardy twice.

He then stated: “I just had some beers, B-E-E-R-S, Earthquakes, 10 percent alcohol, I’m an alcoholic.”

Mr. Bernhardy was taken to the hospital to be treated for removal of the taser probes.

While en route to the hospital, Mr. Bernhardy continued to bang his head into the vehicle partition and the metal bars on the windows, saying “I am Rumpel Steel-Skin.”

He struck his head approximately 27 times.

This is not the first time Bernhardy has exhibited this strange behavior.

In January of 2016, he did something similar, also at times referring to himself as Ben Franklin.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Ross Guidotti’s report at 5 p.m. for more.