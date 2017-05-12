Black Political Empowerment Project Protests Woodland Hills Officer Incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Black Political Empowerment Project held a rally in downtown Pittsburgh on Friday.
It happened in front of the district attorney’s office and finished up around noon.
The group was protesting after a student was allegedly beaten by a police officer working for the Woodland Hills School District.
The student had a tooth knocked out in the encounter.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
They want District Attorney Steven Zappala to drop the charges against the student and they want to know why the officer has not been charged.
However, Zappala says the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office are investigating whether the student’s civil rights were violated.