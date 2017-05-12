WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Police: Bank Robber Disguised Himself With Possible Wig, Lady’s Hosiery Over His Face

May 12, 2017 5:40 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bank Robbery, Brookline, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who held up a bank in Brookline on Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened just after 3 p.m. at Community Bank on Brookline Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall. He was wearing a black, puffy coat and carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police say he used lady’s hosiery to disguise his face and may have also been wearing a long-haired wig.

He robbed two tellers then ran from the bank.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

