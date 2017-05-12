Police: Bank Robber Disguised Himself With Possible Wig, Lady’s Hosiery Over His Face

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who held up a bank in Brookline on Friday afternoon.
The robbery happened just after 3 p.m. at Community Bank on Brookline Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall. He was wearing a black, puffy coat and carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.
Police say he used lady’s hosiery to disguise his face and may have also been wearing a long-haired wig.
Police: Masked gunman robs 2 tellers at Community Bank on Brookline Blvd. Suspect: W/M, 5'9", wore black puffy coat pic.twitter.com/bmiOCIZxx8
— Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) May 12, 2017
He robbed two tellers then ran from the bank.
